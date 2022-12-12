Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• Katelynn K. Drew, 34, of the 47000 block of Antyony Street, Pawpaw, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 827 at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Gary S. Kay, 69, of the 3400 block of Squawfeld Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the jail on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and an infraction driver’s license restriction.
• Devonte N. Lyons, 27, of the 4400 block of Marquette Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Dani R. Morales Rivera, 25, of the 600 block of North Washington Street, arrested on Mill Street at North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jose A. Rodriguez-Ventura, 65, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on S.R. 120 west of Van Guilder Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brian S. Titus, 21, of the 2100 block of Cortez Drive, Kendallville, arrested on West Maumee Street west of Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Shaly R. Wood, 21, of the 500 block of South Wayne Street, arrested on Superior Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
