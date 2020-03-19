FREMONT — It’s going to cost the town of Fremont just under $17,000 to fix a drainage problem on Hope Drive in the Spring Haven addition that causes flooding and water running across the road during heavy rains.
“This is something we’ve been working on for a few years,” said Town Council President Steve Brown.
Brown said the town received a quote from local company M&C Trenching for $16,228 for the project.
There are several different utilities in that area.
Brown said initially he wanted town departments to be able to do the project themselves, but with the utilities in the area and a lack of available time for the staff, they haven’t been able to, so having M&C Trenching do it is the next best thing.
Town employees will still have a little work to do on the project, said Brown. Those items will include adding the topsoil and re-seeding the grass once the new drainage pipes are in place and ready to go.
