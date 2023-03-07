FORT WAYNE — The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post has shared the procession route following the funeral for Master Trooper James Bailey.
Trooper Bailey, of Auburn, was struck and killed in a vehicle crash incident Friday afternoon on Interstate 69 just north of the C.R. 11A interchange near Auburn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Garrett High School Gymnasium, 801 E. Houston St. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Garrett.
The public is invited to show its support to his family along the procession route. People are encouraged to utilize parking lots and sidewalks where available along the route. Parking on the side of roadways and streets is discouraged.
The procession will depart Garrett High School on the east side. The route is as follows:
Second Street south to Warfield;
Warfield west to S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound;
S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound to S.R. 8;
S.R. 8 east through Auburn to Cedar Street (Stop at DeKalb County Courthouse);
South on Cedar Street to Ensley Avenue;
Ensley Avenue southwest to Wayne Street;
Wayne Street southwest to C.R. 427;
C.R. 427 to westbound C.R. 11A;
C.R. 11A to C.R. 56 westbound;
C.R. 56 to northbound S.R. 327;
S.R. 327 to Dennis Street;
Dennis Street westbound to Ijams Street;
Ijams Street to Houston Street (Final 10-42 in front of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett. Trooper Bailey’s patrol car will be parked outside of the church);
Houston Street westbound to Hamsher Street; and
Hamsher Street southbound to Calvary Cemetery.
