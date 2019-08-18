Auburn, Garrett chosen as opportunity zone
INDIANAPOLIS — A region of DeKalb County has been chosen as one the state’s first six Rural Opportunity Zones.
Wednesday, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, in partnership with the Purdue Center for Regional Development/Extension Community Development, announced the six sites that will receive technical assistance and capacity-building support as part of the Rural Opportunity Zone Initiative.
“The goal with this initiative is to equip the leadership in rural opportunity zones with necessary materials to attract capital to their designated areas,” said Jodi Golden, executive director of OCRA.
The selected counties are Crawford, Daviess, DeKalb, Knox, Newton and Switzerland.
DeKalb County’s opportunity zone takes in the western half of Auburn, eastern half of Garrett and rural areas between Cedar Creek and S.R. 327.
Waterloo begins building new park
WATERLOO — A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday launched construction of Waterloo Veterans Memorial Park, on the town’s south side at Center and Walnut streets.
The park’s first features — a pond, sledding hill and dog run — could be ready within a month, town officials said.
The pond will be 12-14 feet deep at its deepest point and two-thirds of an acre in size. Plans call for stocking it in October with 8-10 varieties of fish.
The park’s dog run should open in 2-4 weeks, Town Manager Tena Woenker said. Also to be installed this fall are a drinking fountain, benches and accessible trails connecting the park’s features.
Coming later will be a veterans memorial, splash pad, longer trails and parking spaces.
New justice building nearing completion
LAGRANGE — At long last, the new LaGrange County Justice Building is on track to be open for business before the end of this month.
The project faced numerous delays from the start from heavy rains just as contractors were trying to get the project going, delaying pouring the building’s foundation and basement. In addition, unexpected underground discoveries, such as finding a large pocket of gasoline-contaminated soil, a relic of when the property was home to the former LaGrange County Sheriff Department and jail building, and at least one leaking buried fuel tank used to store gasoline for police cruisers.
Now, with all those problems little more than distant memories, the spaces inside the building are starting to look like the offices they were intended to be. Workers started installing desks and the rest of the furniture for the employees of the LaGrange County Probation Department and LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office.
LaGrange County Commissioner Larry Miller announced the county will host a building open house either Monday or Tuesday.
Built at a cost of $3.8 million, the 16,000-plus square foot, two-story building will become the home to the LaGrange County Probation Department and the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office.
Trine starts classes, topping 5,000 students again
ANGOLA — In an environment of increasing challenges for higher education institutions, Trine University continues to thrive and is well-positioned for the future, Trine President Earl D. Brooks II, said Monday in his annual state of the university address.
Speaking at the university’s employee kickoff in advance of the fall semester, Brooks told faculty and staff Trine is at “one of the most successful periods in its history.”
The university recently announced it expects to enroll more than 5,000 students for the third year in a row this fall, with main campus enrollment driving growth. Trine plans to welcome more than 700 new students this fall for the third straight year, with the residential population rising by 5 percent and returning students increasing by 7 percent.
Uncle, nephew charged with armed robbery
ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man is facing up to approximately 50 years in prison and his 16-year-old nephew has been charged as an adult following a robbery Wednesday morning at the North Wayne Shell station/Johnny’s convenience store.
Jared Dean Starkey, 27, Fort Wayne, and his nephew, Devin Starkey, 16, Fort Wayne, allegedly made off with cash and cigarettes from the store, court documents said.
Jared Starkey was apprehended at about 6:20 a.m. after he fled from police near the 340 exit of Interstate 69, following a chase that started in Angola.
The pursuit went north to Fremont, then along the interstate where Ashley Police officers successfully deployed stop sticks, causing the stolen Nissan the Starkeys were in to go into a ditch. Devin Starkey was captured a short time after fleeing officers on foot. A few hours later Jared Starkey was caught along I-69. Jared Starkey is facing 10 charges from the incident, including enhancements. Devin Starkey is facing three charges.
On sixth try, Kendallville obtains $600,000 grant
KENDALLVILLE — On the city’s sixth attempt, Kendallville’s request for $600,000 in funding to revamp the downtown corridor was funded by the Indiana Department of Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“I was ecstatic upon hearing the news of receiving the OCRA grant for our downtown revitalization project. The much-needed improvements to our infrastructure will at long last be addressed,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said in a statement Thursday morning.Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources, a grant writer whom the city hired this spring, has a nearly perfect track record with these types of state grants.
Thursday’s grant announcements from the state brought good news to Kendallville, but bad news to Ligonier, which was unsuccessful in seeking a $480,000 stormwater grant.
