The water can be dangerous, even to the most experienced boaters and swimmers, so it is important to use caution and make safety a priority when doing outdoor recreational activities in and around bodies of water.
In Steuben and surrounding counties, there are plenty of opportunities for water-related fun whether it’s taking a canoe or kayak out for the day, renting a pontoon boat, going out on the ski boat with friends, swimming at the beach or sandbar or any other activity where water is a key factor.
“Even when fun is your main focus, always recognize the danger water poses, even to strong swimmers or experienced boaters,” said Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division in a DNR news release.
Some of the most basic water recreation safety tips are as follows from the DNR:
• Discuss the dangers of water with family and loved ones before going out
• Wear a life jacket
• Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll return
• Go with a buddy
• Do not venture into flooded or fast-moving waterways
• Avoid alcohol
“Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time,” said Lt. Kenton Turner, Indiana boating law administrator in a news release. “Every year, we see boating accidents and tragedies that could have been avoided, had alcohol or drug use not been a factor.”
People under the age of 15 cannot operate a motorboat that is more than 10 horsepower or personal watercraft in Indiana.
Those who are 15 may operate a boat or personal watercraft until they are a licensed motor vehicle driver as long as they complete a boater education course offered by the DNR.
The operator must keep their on the course card on the vessel and have it available for inspection if stopped by an officer.
Those holding a license to operate a motor vehicle can operate a boat or personal watercraft.
The course is available online, boat-ed.com/indiana/boating_law/.
According to the DNR website, 51 people drowned on Indiana waterways in 2017 and 53 in 2018.
Life jackets could have prevented most of, if not all, of those tragedies according to the site. Most of the victims are “good swimmers” and while the DNR encourages everyone to learn to swim, a life jacket is the best option to prevent a drowning.
A life jacket should be United States Coast Guard approved, in good working condition, and size appropriate for the wearer according to a DNR news release. New life jackets are designed to be lighter, less obtrusive, and more comfortable. Inflatable life jackets allow mobility and flexibility for activities like boating, fishing, or paddling, and are much cooler in warmer weather.
“A person is never too old to wear a life jacket,” said Turner in a news release. “The majority of Indiana drownings on public waterways involve adults.”
Starting Monday, the YMCA of Steuben County will hold its annual Safety Around Water week, with classes on how to be safe around water, what to do in a water emergency and basic swim skills will be offered free of charge for youth in the community ages 3-14.
Classes are open to all skill levels and will be offered daily at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.
Registration for the courses is available by calling 668-3607 or by emailing aquatics@ymcasteuben.org.
