ANGOLA — Childcare and a North Wayne Street sidewalk were among the top issues covered in a debate between Angola’s two mayoral candidates Thursday night.
Nearly 170 people filled the seats of Fabiani Theatre at Trine University to hear Democratic incumbent Mayor Richard Hickman and his challenger, Common Councilman Republican Joe Hysong, answer some hot topic questions in a head-to-head debate.
Questions answered by the candidates ranged from those composed by the editorial staff from The Herald Republican to those posed via email and on the spot by audience members. Neither candidate had any access to the questions ahead of the debate, which followed a League of Women Voters format.
Opening remarks
A coin flip done on stage just prior to the start of the debate determined who would speak first, and that spot went to Hysong.
“This is the moment I’ve waited for since I first uttered the words ‘I’m gonna run for mayor,’” Hysong said.
His opening remarks focused on a couple of issues he feels are at the top of the list for Angola; childcare and sidewalks along North Wayne Street.
“I believe as mayor, or not, I promise I will champion this as a cause we need,” Hysong said about the childcare shortage.
Hickman’s opening remarks focused on a record of accomplishments he’s proud of in his 18 years as mayor of Angola.
“We’re growing at a sustainable rate,” he said.
Some of those accomplishments, he said, include shopping centers full of businesses, several new residential areas being brought to the city that are full or almost full, three large apartment complexes built and creation of the Innovation Park that was designed to attract technology firms.
“The city is a $19 (million)-20 million dollar-a-year business and the mayor is the manager of that,” he said. “I am proud of my administration, our employees, elected officials and citizens and what we have done together to make our community better every day. That’s progress you’ve seen and can expect to see if I’m elected,” Hickman said.
The issues
If you ask Hysong, childcare is the overall, top issue facing Angola. It was the first question posed after opening remarks and the topic came up many times in the debate.
“I have children, most of you have children,” Hysong said. “They won’t move back if they don’t have affordable, safe childcare.”
Hickman said in his rebuttal that talks about childcare have gone on for a while.
“It’s a problem in all of northeast Indiana,” he said. “We just had a meeting today, the second we’ve had, including the university and the hospital, the community foundation, private sector and the economic development corporation reaching out to units on what they’re doing and finding,” Hickman said.
“It’s a tough one,” Hickman continued to say. “It will be a long haul to take care of and we are going to be in it for the long haul.”
As far as funding in solving a childcare shortage, Hysong said he doesn’t see a need to use public money. Hickman said he doesn’t think it can be used because then it would be a matter of picking and choosing winners and losers.
“We have trustees that have money available,” Hysong said. “But the problem is it’s only available for level three or four facilities. People look for those in our city and find zero. We can’t tap the resources available because we haven’t created the environment for great childhood learning.”
Hickman said the city needs to help people find grants for care, give support and advocate for childcare for all children.
“Even if Fairview wasn’t going out, we would still have 900 under-served children not getting care,” Hickman said. “We need to look at the long haul.” Hickman was referencing the prospect of Fairview Missionary Church’s daycare closing, which was staved off.
Angola’s Downtown 20/20 Revitalization Plan was created in 2008 and there are a few things not yet completed.
Hysong said the city has invested a lot of money in downtown, with an additional $1 million budgeted in downtown revitalization and $350,000 budgeted in painting the bridge at the Interstate 69 and U.S. Highway 20 corridor in 2020.
“I keep going back to what does downtown look like,” Hysong said. “It looks accessible. It looks accessible for the people that walk downtown to their jobs out at Meijers, walk to their jobs at Burger King, McDonald’s and we’re not providing sidewalks for those folks along North Wayne Street.”
Hysong said the city makes other businesses put sidewalks in but the city itself isn’t willing to do them, saying there isn’t money to do it.
“I don’t understand it,” he said.
Hickman said it’s a project that’s been a work in progress for a long time, but for much of that time, the Indiana Department of Transportation wouldn’t allow the city to do sidewalks on North Wayne. It’s an INDOT right of way.
Every few years, he said, the city goes and talks to INDOT about adding the sidewalks.
“This spring, our engineer went with us to ask and talked about how we need to move our water supply from under the road so when it breaks we’re not tearing up the road and INDOT finally said it would be a good time, next time we repave North Wayne, to move it and put sidewalks in,” Hickman said. “They said they might even be willing to help pay for it.”
Repaving North Wayne Street probably won’t be until 2026 or 2027. Hickman said he guesses it will be a $4 million to $5 million project that the city is saving for as they like to pay cash as much as possible.
Businesses have been able to put sidewalks in, said Hysong, and he feels something is broken between the city and INDOT and how government works. He feels it’s taken too long.
“As your leader, I will get a sidewalk put on that street,” he said.
To get people visiting the area lakes to come into downtown, Hysong said Angola needs to create an environment the lake visitors want to spend time in.
He brought up the Liv it Up fundraiser that has been held twice now on the Public Square and the city cruise in, saying he and the mayor have talked about how something that popular is needed once a month.
“We need someone to run point to make that happen once a month,” Hysong said.
Hickman said the Downtown Angola Coalition is doing a good job trying to create more excitement with musicians and other activities on the square and the Brokaw Movie House and alley art are drawing people to downtown as well.
“It takes investment by business owners to bring people in,” he said. “When I look out the mayor’s office window, I see we have a parking problem some afternoons and that’s great because it means businesses are full.”
Hysong said his challenge with the city is always hearing things can’t be done.
“I want to stop because it can be done, we just have to figure out how to make it happen,” he said. “I have great relationships with people in Indianapolis, Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch is just a phone call away and I can call and say ‘Suzanne we need the street closed for an event and she will make it happen.’”
Hickman said he has the same Indianapolis contacts and has worked with several governors and lieutenant governors that know a lot more about Angola than they did 20-30 years ago, something he credits Rep. Denny Zent with.
“I don’t hear can’t in our administration,” he said. “We just have to figure out how to do it.”
Quality of life
Quality of life is something the city focuses on a lot.
Hickman said officials are working to bring more music to the parks, but it costs money so talks will be done with industries and other area businesses to help sponsor the events.
“Those are family events that people want to come to,” he said.
Everything the city does with economic development has quality of life in mind to bring people back to the area. Hickman said they started the Mayor’s Youth Council to get input from the youth on what will keep them here or bring them back after college.
“We hear people say they come back because it’s where they want to raise a family,” he said.
Hysong said while there are people moving into the city, the quality of life portion is where there is a hiccup.
People drive by things that are great in a community, he said, and he wants to create more.
A community submitted question brought up the lack of assistance in funding for the children in the community that cannot otherwise afford to play in athletic programs like Angola Kids League sports.
“Collaboration guys is how to make things happen,” he said. “As mayor I will pick up the phone and reach out to businesses and say hey there are underserved children here so let’s serve them.”
Hickman said he feels businesses will probably help, but as they’re hit up for a lot of different things.
“We ask them to help with childcare, with the housing problem and to invest in a lot of things,” Hickman said. “They’ll do all they can, but they can’t do everything we want.”
In Closing
Hickman said in his closing statements that if he is re-elected as mayor, people will continue to see that 24/7, 365 days a year commitment and effort he’s given since taking office 18 years ago.
“I’ve proven what can be done,” he said. “I ask you to think about results that have been done in our community, ask you to drive around our community and realize what my administration and our city employees and citizens have done together to make things better.”
“I ask you, ladies and gentlemen, to look at what we’ve done in the past and imagine what we can do in the future,” Hickman said.
Hysong said he hopes people were able to see inside his heart to who he is and the love God has provided him for the community.
“I might not have all the qualifications that (Hickman) has on paper to be the next mayor but I’ll tell you this; I will fight for your families, sons, daughters, childcare, sidewalks on North Wayne, to close U.S. 20 when we want to have a party. Voting for me will change this world,” he said.
Complete video from the debate is available on the KPC News YouTube page, https://bit.ly/31sp32D.
Hamilton’s only contested candidates, current Town Council President Mary Vail, Democrat, and Republican challenger Lloyd Bartels also had time to talk about their vision of the community.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.