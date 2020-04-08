Two people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ariel M. Gillespie, 25, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Ryan J. Rudy, 35, of the 100 block of South Monroe Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120, west of C.R. 450W, on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
