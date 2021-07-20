ANGOLA — Culver’s fans, get ready. Soon enough, you may no longer need to drive all the way to Auburn or north to Coldwater to sink your teeth into a savory ButterBurger.
The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals will be receiving an application next Monday concerning a land adjustment request for the parking lot of a new Culver’s restaurant at 2207 N. Wayne St., which was the site of a house fire a couple years ago.
Chris McGuire of McCon Building Corp., the company that would be constructing the facility, will be present at Monday’s meeting to represent the property’s owner, S&L Properties Angola, LLC.
While the project is not completely set in stone, approval for the zoning request at Monday’s meeting will be a step toward the restaurant coming to Angola.
Culver’s is a restaurant chain that first opened in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. While the company features a diverse menu, its specialties are ButterBurgers, hamburgers named for their lightly buttered buns, and fresh, frozen custard.
A Culver’s franchise recently opened in Auburn in 2019 and saw day after day of long drive thru lines packed with people eager for the famous fast food.
Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes said numerous people since have asked why Angola doesn’t have this franchise as well.
Culver’s franchises are independently owned, and Likes said she has been working with this franchise’s owner, S&L Properties Angola LLC, for nearly eight months.
She is confident that they will see the project to fruition, even though multiple factors besides land zoning can become obstacles.
“My understanding is that they are very set on coming,” Likes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.