ANGOLA — The new Steuben County judicial center that’s going to be constructed east of the Steuben Community Center will end up being nearly 30% larger than the building that had been planned for the Steuben County Courtyard as an addition to the current courthouse.
The new facility will contain four courtrooms, which is one more than the current three, show floor plans provided to Steuben County officials from building designer RQAW Architecture, Fishers.
There are also numerous offices throughout the three-story facility, drawings show. The exterior design of the facility has not been presented.
The drawings show the judicial center will encompass approximately 49,000 square feet. The building that was being planned for the courtyard would have been 33,800 square feet.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Council on Tuesday, the project was broached briefly.
Specifically the subject of bonding was discussed; the Council deals specifically with county finances.
Funding the facility can’t be done until the end of the year because the county can’t add to its debt load, Auditor Kim Meyers said.
“Hopefully we’ll have the funding in place February or March,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. Howard has said he would like to see the project start construction next spring.
Council President Rick Shipe said the council is going to have to be ready for working on a bond issue that will pay for the judicial center.
How the project will impact the county’s finances for 2022 isn’t known because it wasn’t included in a financial analysis that was done for the Council as it prepares to start working on next year’s budget in a couple weeks.
A cost estimate for the facility has yet to be presented to commissioners, but the target amount is $12 million.
The plan for the smaller facility next to the current Courthouse had an estimated price tag of $15.2 million. The building itself was about $13 million, with the remainder coming in the way of various fees, furnishings, security and the like.
For this year, the county has the ability to bond up to about $17 million without having to put the project before a voter referendum. It is not know how long the note will take to be paid off.
Also during the meeting, Councilman Jim Getz was named to a steering committee that’s working with RQAW on the planning of the facility. He joins on the committee Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat, Clerk of Courts Tangi Manahan, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, Commissioner Ken Shelton and Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
The floor plans for the building shows a first floor that will contain the offices of the Clerk of Courts and the Prosecutor’s Office.
The second and third floors are designated for the courts. The plans do not specify where which courts will go where. The fourth courtroom is in place for eventual expansion of the Superior Court into two superior courts.
Unlike the existing Courthouse, the new facility’s courtroom floors will include secure areas so inmates can be kept in holding rooms prior to hearings. There also is a separate elevator in the secure area that will allow for segregation, for example, of inmates and victims. Sometimes in the current facility, inmates and victims come into close proximity of one another.
The layout of the courtrooms also ensure that defendants in criminal trials will not have to cross paths with the public and victims like they often do now.
The courtrooms are each 1,940 square feet and include about twice the capacity of space for attendance by the public with room to seat 80 spectators.
There also are more offices for attorneys to use. The jury rooms are much larger than the current ones and they contain restrooms that are accessible only from the jury room so jurors do not have to leave their chambers to use the facilities.
The project is being pursued because the existing facility does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. In addition, the courts have outgrown their space and there are security issues.
Work on the project has been ongoing for about a decade.
The old Courthouse will most likely be used for offices, but nothing has been finalized.
“That’s still to be determined. The discussion we’ve had so far is it will be used for additional office space,” Howard said.
The first floor currently meets ADA requirements. The second two floors do not.
