ANGOLA — The ribbon was cut to officially open Easterseals RISE’s new location at 907 S. Wayne St. on Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Richard Hickman, Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc CEO, and Crystal Church-Stavitzke, Easterseals RISE executive director, led the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Easterseals RISE, part of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, purchased the new location on Wayne street with funds from the Steuben County Economic Developsment Corp. The new location was designed to fit the needs of Easterseals RISE staff and their participants better than their former location off of Wohlert Street.
Elbrecht awarded Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation, and Isaac Lee, executive director Steuben County EDC, awards in excellence at the ceremony for their assistance with the new location.
