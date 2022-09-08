ANGOLA — The cost of living in Angola is expected to stay high, if there is not enough housing, Angola’s Redevelopment Commission noted Wednesday.
A housing shortage among other factors causes population decline that affects the local market, and that slows down area business development, officials said.
Despite a housing shortage random development might not bring the desired results. Along with fulfilling the population and businesses immediate needs for housing, the city should also develop a housing strategy, Director of Economic Development and Planning Jennifer Barclay said.
“That’s the strategy at least we're taking, not that if someone wants to come build, single family, we will not let them do that,” said Barclay.
She said that the need for the strategy arose from the changing demographics of Angola and lack of an updated city building inventory. Barclay noted that the city has not done a building inventory yet.
“There's the downtown 2020 plan that was done in 2008,” said Barclay. “My goal for next year is to update that plan or do a new strategic plan for downtown.”
She also mentioned that a lot of the properties in the town are not in the best shape, and that if no action is taken the city's housing will further decline in the next 10 years. Toward that end, although it is generally considered that it is commercial and industrial construcgtion that has the highest intensity, in Angola it is currently changing to residential.
“I think it's starting to be recognized that highest and best use might really be residential sometimes,” said Barclay.
She also mentioned that a few other factors should be taken into consideration when considering housing situation in Angola, such as age and lifestyle design of the housing stock. When planning housing development that city should pay attention to the types of housing suitable to the local demographics.
As of now Angola has an abundance of detached single-family housing, said Barclay, and that is not always the most sought-after housing on the local market.
Older singles experience difficulties in finding smaller places to live, and sometimes they spend years looking for smaller units, while at the same time tying up detached single-family housing.
“We need to get the right sort of housing and for the right demographics,” said Barclay.
Along with some people as usually retiring and leaving for warmer climates, a lot of things changed with the pandemic. People who are moving into the area now, after COVID, are often looking for different things — with working from home they might not be willing to be in a big city, but they still want to have their big city jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.