Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Christopher R. Bailey, 37, of the 7100 of C.R. 60, Saint Joe, arrested in the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, on two charges of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Evelyn A. Collins, 23, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, Plymouth, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Stephen C. Fetzer, 28, of the 1000 block of Village Green Drive, arrested in the 2600 block of North C.R. 400W on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Logan M. Hicks, 31, of the 3000 block of South S.R. 1, arrested in the 2300 block of South S.R. 1 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tyson McIlvain, 32, of the 400 block of West Hobart Street, Ashley, arrested on West Garfield Street at North Grand Avenue, Ashley, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Brittany L. Ritter, 28, of the 2600 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Donald G. Squires, 51, of the 6600 block of North C.R. 850E, Howe, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Shawn M. Wiegand, 49, of the 5900 block of West S.R. 4, Hudson, arrested in the 2600 block of North C.R. 400W on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
