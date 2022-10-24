ANGOLA — One of Angola oldest residents, Dorothy (Smathers) Dunkelberger, now residing in Lakeland Rehabilitation Center, who turned 102 Sunday, was born in Hamilton, and she served as Steuben County Clerk.
What son Philip Smathers remembers best about his mother is her love for her three sons and the sacrifices she made for them.
Smathers, who now lives in Coldwater, Michigan, and is turning 75 next month, is the oldest of Dunkelberger's three sons. His brothers, Dale Smathers, who currently lives in Pleasant Lake, and Lynn Smathers, who currently lives in Hudson, are 73 and 70 years old, respectively.
Smathers said his mother graduated from Pleasant Lake School, and she went to Cleary College, which is now known as Cleary University in Michigan. It was a legal secretary school.
Smathers said unkelberger became a legal secretary, and she worked around her college area after graduation for several years before she moved back to Indiana, and married Max Smathers, the father of her three sons.
Dunkelberger then went to work at the Clerk’s Office of Steuben County, and she became deputy clerk, and she served as such for 27 years “probably most well-known for filling out people’s marriage licenses,” said Smathers.
“Most everybody got their marriage license from my mom,” he said.
For the last eight years of Dunkelberger’s employment she was the elected clerk and served in that capacity until she retired about 30 years ago.
“She was elected as the Clerk of Steuben County and was kind of the boss there for eight years,” said Smathers.
He said he remembers that his mother was a very hard worker, and that she and her husband managed to send all their boys to college although she never made a lot of money, and his father was a farmer.
“Back in the day that was a big sacrifice,” said Smathers. “A really big sacrifice for them to send all three sons to college, but they did.”
After she retired, said Smathers, her husband died, and Dunkelberger remarried and spent “some wonderful years in Florida” with her new husband, Neil Dunkelburger.
“They really enjoyed the years they were together in Florida,” said Smathers.
Dunkelberger’s second husband died about 15 years ago of heart failure. Smathers, who did the eulogy at his stepfather's funerals, said that it was not a big surprise, as Dunkelberger had heart troubles for most of his life.
“But they had many happy years together,” said Smathers.
Smathers said that for him Neil Dunkelberger became an uncle for him and his brothers, as if he was his deceased father’s brother.
Now Dorothy Dunkelberger has dementia that started about 10 or 12 years ago, and it is becoming more severe with age.
“That just goes with the age, when you are 102 there is a very good chance that you are going to have some dementia issues,” said Smathers.
Other than the dementia, physically Dunkelberger is healthy, he said. Smathers can still remember that in the past his mother liked being outside and gardening.
“She grew up as a farmer’s kid, so she had a great love for the outdoors and being outside, and gardening,” he said. “She wasn’t much of a TV-watcher. She liked being outside; I think that’s when she was happiest.”
