Angola, IN (46703)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.