WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Conservative Union Foundation, host of the Conservative Political Action Conference, has released its 50th edition of congressional and state legislature scores, giving most local Hoosier lawmakers good scores on their voting records.
The group is one of the leading conservative organizations in the nation, with its annual conference hosting former President Donald Trump in recent years as well as numerous leading voices in American right-wing politics.
The organization tracks votes at both the federal and state level and scores lawmakers based on its view of conservative values.
“To produce this year’s scorecard, the ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability analyzed every vote taken last session and selected a wide array of issues relating to fiscal, tax, regulatory, education, environment, Second Amendment rights, election security, life and government integrity. All lawmakers in America at the federal and state levels are scored on a 100-point scale,” the report card states.
At the federal level, Rep. Jim Banks continues to be one of the highest-rated members of Congress, with a 95% lifetime rating from the ACUF. He received a 100% score in the most recent term.
Banks recently became chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest Republican caucus in the House and a leading caucus for conservative priorities in the House.
Indiana’s Sen. Mike Braun also continues to score highly, with a 93% lifetime rating, although his scorecard dipped to 71% this past year.
Hoosier Sen. Todd Young continues to score well, with an 80% lifetime rating, but a 70% in the past term.
The average score among Republican senators is 79%, with the House average for Republicans at 74%.
Average scores for Democrats from the ACUF are 6% in the Senate and 3% in the House.
Mike Pence, who represented Indiana in the House before becoming governor and vice president, held a 99% lifetime rating from the ACUF. Former northeast Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman had a 99% lifetime rating as well.
The organization also scores state legislatures and lawmakers, with Indiana ranking as the fourth-most conservative with an all-time average of 65%, behind only Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina at 74%, 67% and 66%, respectively.
Local Republican lawmakers also score relatively high on the ACUF metric, although Noble and LaGrange county representatives are slightly lower.
Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, is the highest scoring member on a lifetime basis with 88%, followed by Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, at 86% and Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, at 82%.
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, scores slightly lower at 69%, while Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, logs in at 68%.
All of those scores are at or above Indiana’s all-time average.
