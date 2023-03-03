BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Due to the anticipated winter weather, the Friday night performance of "Seussical the Musical Jr." at Prairie Heights has been canceled.
An alternate performance will instead take place on Sunday, at 3 p.m. At this time, the Saturday performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. will go on as planned.
Tickets purchased for the Friday show will be honored at any of the other three performances. Those with questions about tickets can contact the box office at 351-2989 or email Shanan Staton at sstaton@ph.k12.in.us.
