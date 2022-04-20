ANGOLA — Angola Middle School Principal for the 2022-2023 school year was announced Tuesday night.
At the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County School Board meeting Superintendent Matthew Widenhoefer announced Nancy Irwin as the new principal for Angola Middle School.
Irwin is replacing Ryan Bounds, who announced in March he was leaving Angola Middle School at the end of this school year.
Bounds accepted a principal position with Grimmer Middle School in Schererville. The new location was selected by Bounds in order to be closer to his family.
“The kids are excited,” MSD school board member Becky Maggart said about Irwin’s move.
Currently Irwin is the assistant principal at Angola High School.
Irwin said once the kids heard rumors of her promotion they were all giving her excited and positive feedback.
Her replacement at the high school has not been named.
Irwin thanked the school board for this “tremendous opportunity.”
Irwin noted she attended multiple elementary schools and high schools growing up but the only middle school she ever attended was Angola Middle School.
“It is an honor to serve at the (middle) school I grew up in,” said Irwin.
