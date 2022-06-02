ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation is inviting the general public, along with nonprofit staff, boards, community donors and volunteers, to attend a surprise gift unveiling to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Closely following the mission statement of the Community Foundation, the organization’s gift to the community has been intentionally kept confidential.
“In order to maximize the impact of that gift, we’re making it a surprise,” said Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation. “Thirty years later, the Steuben County Community Foundation is really excited to give a visual display of its mission: connecting people who care with needs that matter to the community.”
The surprise gift will be revealed on Wednesday, June 15, at noon on the T. Furth Center’s stage at Trine University. A light lunch provided by Bon Appetit will follow.
Since 2021, the gift has been transformed from an idea into its physical form. The Community Foundation’s history has been a primary source of inspiration for the project.
“We looked at some things other foundations had done in other parts of the country, other parts of the state. Then we dove into our history books and started looking at our old minutes and newspaper clippings and called some founding board members,” Danic said.
As a result of the research the members had done through the variety of platforms, a common topic was discovered.
“The resounding theme was we had no idea that this (the Community Foundation) could actually take foot and we were so surprised when we were able to raise a little bit of money and when we raised our first $1 million in the ‘90s, we thought that was remarkable and it is,” Danic said. “Fast forward 30 years and now our Community Foundation manages $35 million in permanent assets for the benefit of the Steuben County nonprofits and charities in the community.”
Although the Community Foundation is celebrating their own anniversary, members still aligned the occasion with the organization’s current model. It became clear that by following their goals and expectations for commemorating their work thus far, the Community Foundation had an opportunity to expand their impact.
“The general consensus was that it wasn’t us to be celebrated, it was others to be celebrated. It doesn’t seem that radical looking at the purpose of the Community Foundation,” Danic said. “We’re going to be showing a very large-scale visual of our mission, connecting the donors that have given money to the Community Foundation. We’ll be taking those donors’ assets and giving them to needs that matter in the community.”
Through the lengthy process, Danic and the other members of the Community Foundation are excited to see their work come into fruition.
“We’ve planted a lot of seeds. There’s a lot of people that are coming with questions as to why they’ll be there, but we’re really excited to put all of these various pieces. To take the roots of our history and all these various seeds that we’ve planted this last year that day,” Danic said.
The organization’s gift unveiling is the first of a two-part project. Dec. 1 in the same location will host the second and final portion of the Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary.
“If you connect it back to our mission, the purpose of the June 15 event will be more nonprofit focused and the purpose of Dec. 1 will be more donor focused. But both sides of our mission and our work are prevalent and invited and encouraged to attend both,” Danic said. “It’s been a fun process to work with the board and our grants committee volunteers through this process because it’s been very genuine from the start and it’s been humbling as we’ve looked through the way the Foundation has continued to evolve over time.”
Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to register by June 10 through the Community Foundation’s website at steubenfoundation.org.
“It’s been really neat to work with the board and the community and to come to that conclusion and recognize that if it’s $35 million or $100 million that’s wonderful, but that doesn’t make it a better Foundation. The effectiveness of the Community Foundation is from the community connections and the work the community does in the process of the grant making,” Danic said.
