ANGOLA — Steuben County's American Rescue Plan Act Committee has identified spending of most of the money provided through the 2021 federal COVID assistance legislation.
Steuben County’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee has been working for nearly half a year on determining criteria for how and projects on which to spend the money.
The county had about $3.7 million available out of the entire $6.7 million it was granted.
The county has received a total of about $6.7 million from the legislation approved in 2021 by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Of that sum, about $2.2 million is being spent on making up lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 10% is being set aside to pay for an audit, leaving an additional $3.7 million to spend.
"We've kind of left that it its own little pot," said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. All three commissioners — Howard, Andy Laughlin and Ken Shelton — serve on the committee, along with Steuben County Council members Rick Shipe, president, Ruth Beer, vice president, and Bill Harter, member.
So far, from the lost revenue part of the money, almost $800,000 has been spent on covering county employee health insurance costs during the pandemic. Another $260,000-$280,000 was spent on providing county employees one-time bonuses for their work during the pandemic. The money was paid in January.
Perhaps the biggest ticket item funded from the fund is $750,000 that will go toward Cameron Memorial Community Hospital's 30,000-square-foot education wing that is expected to cost in the range of $8 million-$10 million.
Another big ticket item is the Sheets Family Park, which received $250,000. The park is being built at the Steuben County YMCA in Angola. It will be operated by the Angola Parks Department and will be available for use for all for free.
It will include, among other amenities, a splash pad and pickleball courts.
Other expenditures — some of which have not received requests from the Commissioners or approval by the County Council — include improvements at the Steuben County Highway Department and the Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport. A smallish amount, $35,000, was approved for emergency repairs at Little Lambs Daycare and Preschool.
Also receiving money will be first responder units.
Of the money provided, beyond the lost revenue pot, about $90,000 remains not earmarked.
As has been said by many government officials, $3.7 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it comes to government spending, it will go fast.
Nonetheless, there are still some requests outstanding, Howard said.
