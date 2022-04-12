ANGOLA — It will be more convenient to appeal a property tax bill with new software being deployed by the Steuben County Assessor’s Office.
On Tuesday the Steuben County Council approved the purchase of software that will be added to the county’s website, the GPS system operating by Beacon that will allow property owners to appeal their taxes online.
The Council approved spending $10,596 on various software related items for the Assessor’s Office. Of that, $3,552 was for the online appeal filing software.
This will eliminate the need to go to the Assessor’s Office in the Steuben Community Center and also provide property owners with an immediate view of how their properties stack up with comparable properties.
“That would make it easier for our persons,” Assessor Kim Anderson said. “We’re hoping that will also be a tool for our taxpayers.”
She is hoping that the software will be in place in time for the annual appeals process, which starts in May.
“May 1st is my goal, for appeals,” she said.
The ability to appeal one’s tax assessment will be easy to find at the top of the webpage of one’s property record, Anderson said.
She wasn’t sure if it will reduce the workload or the paperwork in her office, but it does have that potential.
When one starts the appeals process, the software will display comparable home prices first in one’s lake or town neighborhood then in their township. The individual has the capability to expand a comparable search beyond the township.
If a person lives in a rural area, the default search for comparables will be confined to the township.
Councilman Tony Isa used the discussion as a jump off to voice his opinion that the county doesn’t do enough to have systems that communicate across platforms to make it easier to deal with county government.
Councilman Dan Caruso pointed out that the county is working in that direction.
“We’ve got some of those,” Caruso said, pointing to improvements initiated through the Steuben County Health Department.
It was also brought up that Clint Knauer, building and planning director, is working on leading other department heads in exploring ways that systems can better work across platforms.
