ANGOLA — A Leo man who at the time of the offense was a Trine University student accepted a plea bargain in a child molesting case from a year ago.
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat sentenced Michael Ivan Myers, 20, Leo, to eight years in prison for the Level 4 felony, with four to be served in prison and two years on probation in the incident where he fondled a then-13-year-old girl whom he was tutoring.
The incident took place at a local library.
Once he gets out of prison, Myers will not be allowed any contact with the girl. He also will have to register on the sexual and violent offender list for life. He will have to undergo sexual offender counseling as part of his probation.
Myers fondled the girl in an incident that occurred at a library during a tutoring session, said documents filed in court.
It was the ninth or 10th time Myers had provided tutoring for a school subject for the girl, court records said. Myers told police that he was rubbing the girl’s stomach and then touched her breast. The girl tried to remove herself from the situation and Myers pressed her against a wall.
The incident was recorded on video monitoring equipment at the library. The girl reported the March 31, 2022, incident immediately to her father and library officials turned over a copy of the video to Angola Police Department Detective Brittany Otis.
Myers was not tutoring as a part of a Trine program that provides tutors in the community, it was noted in court documents. He is no longer a student at Trine, a university spokesman said.
Myers could have received a potential prison sentence of 2-12 years and a possible fine of $10,000.
