ANGOLA — Voters have two days left to vote absentee in the fall municipal elections.
There will only be elections in Angola, Hamilton and Orland due to a lack of contested races.
The final days to vote early are today and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square.
Voters who cast their ballots on election day will vote in the following locations:
• Angola, all four precincts will vote at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St.
• Hamilton: Otsego 1, Otsego 2 and Richland will all vote in the Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St.
• Orland: Voters will cast their ballots in the Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120.
In Angola, voters will determine the race for mayor. Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, Democrat, is being challenged by Councilman Joe Hysong, Republican.
In Hamilton, incumbent at-large Councilwoman Mary Vail, Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Lloyd Bartels.
Voters who reside in the Hamilton Community Schools district will decide on whether the district will impose a 44-cents per $100 of assessed valuation property tax to help fund the district for seven years.
In Orland, there are three at-large council seats. Republican incumbents Lance Brodock and Robin Sears and Democrat Connie Boocher, who are being challenged by former Councilman Kevin Kellett, Democrat.
Races in Ashley and Clear Lake were uncontested. In Hudson, a Republican town convention determined the new town board, which includes William Ebert, Josh Odom and Lyle Torrence.
Video still available
A video of a debate between Hickman and Hysong can still be viewed at YouTube by following this link: https://bit.ly/2r4DflQ
