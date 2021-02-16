ANGOLA — Trine University is extending its policy of making ACT and SAT scores optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission through fall 2023.
The university first made the tests optional last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many standardized testing opportunities.
“Scheduling a test opportunity is still an obstacle for many high school students, so we are continuing our test-optional policy as a way to remove that barrier,” said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine. “Instead, students can decide what they want to submit to support their admission application.”
Applicants who are able to take the ACT or SAT may submit scores if they choose, but those scores will be considered as only part of their overall academic record. In addition, those who wish to be considered for direct entry programs or certain merit-based scholarships may still need to submit standardized test scores.
The move is in addition to existing measures at Trine University that already make the admission process more accessible and flexible for students.
Applying to Trine is always free, and applications are accepted through the convenient Common App. Trine accepts applications at any time throughout the year.
The university charges the same tuition rate to all students, even those from states outside Indiana. Ninety-five percent of Trine students receive some form of financial aid, helping keep student debt loads low.
