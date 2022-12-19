ANGOLA — A crowd of more than two dozen people braved temperatures in the low 20s on Monday to demand justice for Wayden Lane Bennett, who at the age of 13 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 1 while walking along C.R. 275N near Lake James.
Shouting “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now,” the crowd sported “Justice for Wayden” signs and shirts outside the Steuben County Courthouse, where Hope A. Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, would appear in Steuben Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on Monday.
Richmond allegedly struck Wayden and Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, while they were walking to Cumings’ nearby home on the night of Oct. 1 after playing ball at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat. Wayden died from his injuries.
Monday’s crowd, which included Wayden’s parents, Ronald and Chantel Bennett, stood on the flower planter structure on the southeast quadrant of the Public Square, right in front of the Courthouse. Some carried custom-printed signs demanding “Justice for Wayden,” and many wore shirts that matched. Some of the placards were hand written and contained vulgar messages.
“I just hope somehow she gets the justice she deserves to get,” Ronald Bennett said.
Bennett said the rally was organized by people on social media and while he and his wife joined up, they were not behind it.
“We’re happy for the support,” he said.
When the time drew near for Richmond’s hearing, many in the crowd filed in to the courthouse to observe. About five remained out on the Square demonstrating while court was in session.
Richmond is facing a charge of Level 4 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death and Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.
Richmond is facing up to 14 1/2 years in prison, 2-12 years for the Level 4 felony and 6 months to 2 1/2 years for the Level 6 felony. She has a prior conviction out of DeKalb County for operating while intoxicated. She served 15 days in jail for that Class A misdemeanor to which she pleaded guilty.
In court on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat set a final pretrial conference for May 8. Richmond’s jury trial will be on Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1.
The night of the incident, it is believed the vehicle never stopped as it headed eastbound. There were no skid marks to indicate braking, police said at the scene as they investigated on Oct. 3.
Wayden died on Oct. 3 in a Fort Wayne hospital where he had been on life support since the Oct. 1 incident.
Ryly received a glancing blow and was thrown into a steep ditch, scattering baseball equipment he was carrying. Wayden took more of a direct hit, police said.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson credited a public that was paying attention to traditional and social media for helping bring an arrest.
Police were able to determine the make, model and possible year of the vehicle through the use of parts and paint chips that were found at the scene.
Chad Wise, owner of Complete Collision, a body shop located not far from the crash scene in the 2000 block of C.R. 200W, studied the parts and was able to offer some information on the type of vehicle. That led to police putting out information about the vehicle. A member of the public provided a tip that led police to a residence on S.R. 827 that was the suspect vehicle.
It all came together less than 48 hours after the incident occurred.
