INDIANAPOLIS — Local lawmakers are seeking interns to join them at the Statehouse during the 2024 legislative session.
According to State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, House interns will be paid $900 bi-weekly as they work in downtown Indianapolis during session, which starts in January and concludes mid-March.
"Skills like time management, organization and communication are all key to landing a full-time job after college," Zent said. "This internship can help students build on those skills and more, and can lead to a rewarding career in state government or private sector."
State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said House internships are open to college students and recent graduates of all majors.
"Our team relies on interns throughout session for a number of tasks like helping us stay in touch with constituents and research public policy," Smaltz said. "This internship is really in a league of its own when it comes to giving students paid, real-world work experience."
Paid, spring-semester intern positions are full time, Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student's college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
According to State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy, and communications and media relations.
"Internships are how many people launch their careers," Abbott said. "This program helps young professionals strengthen their resumes so that they stand out from other job candidates, and it opens doors to working in both the private and public sectors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.