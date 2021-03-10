The Indiana State Police will be joining forces Thursday with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia State Police agencies, for what is known as the Six-State Trooper Project.
During this collective effort, troopers across Indiana will be taking to the highways today through Saturday with a primary focus on criminal interdiction through high volume traffic enforcement.
During this period, motorists can expect to see an increased presence of our troopers on the roadsides conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, and to be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slow down as required by state law, and to give troopers the room to work safely.
“Why target traffic violations to catch criminals? Troopers understand that the criminal element by and large operates in a mobile environment. Criminals regularly must navigate our roadways while moving from point A to point B. By conducting large scale coordinated road patrols such as the Six-State Trooper Project, we effectively create a bigger net for law enforcement to work. We achieve safer roadways through increased traffic enforcement, with an overall commitment to creating safer communities by getting criminals off the streets,” said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
People can help the Indiana State Police make a difference in their communities. Motorists who observe high-risk driving behavior, suspect impaired driving, or suspect criminal activity on the roadways, are always encouraged to call 911 or the Indiana State Police Region 6 Dispatch Center directly at 574-206-2931.
