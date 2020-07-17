ANGOLA — A workshop Friday at a downtown Angola pocket park was the first step in adding more color to the intersection of East Maumee and North Martha streets.
“This is part of a grant that was awarded to the Downtown Angola Coalition from the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs and the Indiana Arts Commission,” said Colleen Everage, DAC president and owner of the park property.
Representatives from Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a nonprofit youth outreach, and Easterseals RISE, a facility serving Steuben and DeKalb County residents with disabilities, were recruited for the design phase on Friday.
Everage and Cahoots Coffee Cafe Executive Director Tom Adamson helped facilitate the workshop, overseen by rural Steuben County artist Cheryl Kellett.
“I’m loving it,” said Kellett, surveying the rainbows and colorful drawings dreamed up in sketch pads by the participants in the workshop.
The overall grant for the park project was for $5,000 and goes with $8,800 in-kind donations from partners and a financial commitment from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to support Metropolitan School District of Steuben County students in creating container gardens for the park.
“The goal of this grant was to make the pocket park an inviting and magical space for the public during the day and early evenings,” said Everage. Through a Rotary Club of Angola project, more than 40 colorful birdhouses have been hung in the trees.
Friday, Kellett said she was there to “lead and guide” the mural workshop. The Cahoots Youth Advisory Council suggested painting hot air balloons on a bench to commemorate one of Angola’s most popular summer events — Balloons Aloft.
“The artist really likes the idea of the benches with balloons,” said Adamson, who assisted in the conceptual effort by drawing scale models of the sidewalk and benches for the artists to use.
Everage coached the workshop participants to think of whimsical images and bright colors.
Sherwin Williams of Angola is providing paint.
