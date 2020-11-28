FREMONT — Residents in the town of Fremont can register through Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. for the annual holiday decorating contest sponsored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, NIPSCO and Steuben County REMC.
The first place winner will receive a $75 cash prize. Second place receives a $50 prize and third receives $25.
Residents can sign up by calling the town hall, 495-7805.
Judging will take place on the evening of Dec. 8.
Business windows will also be judged, with the first place business receiving a prize of $25.
Santa Claus will also be visiting Fremont on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 6-7 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, Santa’s visit will look a little different this year. Instead of being at the Fremont American Legion, Santa will see children from the safety of their family vehicles at the pavilion at the Fremont High School football field.
The event will be a drive-through event with nobody exiting their cars. There will not be a Christmas parade ahead of the event this year because of the pandemic.
Santa will be at the pavilion waving to the children and receiving Christmas letters and wish lists.
The legion auxiliary will be handing out cookies and drinks and the Fremont Public Library will have a book and craft for each child attending.
Visitors will enter in their cars on the west side of the high school and drive behind the school to the football field area to wave to Santa, drop off letters and receive their goodies.
People are asked to also bring a non-perishable food item to donate for the Fremont Youth and Community Outreach Food Pantry when coming to wave to Santa.
