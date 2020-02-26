ALBION — An Angola man is behind bars after police said he stole a car and then led Indiana State Police troopers on a high-speed chase through southern Noble County and into Whitley County.
Nathan Lundgren, 27, was apprehended after the pursuit and booked into the Noble County Jail, where he will answer to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
The incident began at approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when Trooper Richard Williams located a vehicle matching the description of a stolen Pontiac Trans Am on S.R. 9 just south of Albion, according to police reports. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Angola area earlier that morning.
Williams attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver, Lundgren, allegedly sped off, starting a pursuit that hit speeds of up to 115 mph, police said.
With the pursuit entering Whitley County and heading toward populated areas in Columbia City, troopers arranged to use tire deflation devices in the roadway ahead of the chase. Officers successfully deployed those devices, disabling Lundgren's vehicle.
After striking the deflation device the stolen Trans Am ran off the road and came to rest in the side ditch of S.R. 9 south of C.R. 500N. Police said Lundgren allegedly resisted arrest before being taken into custody.
Lundgren was examined at the scene by medical personnel prior to being transported to the Noble County Jail.
He was booked on charges including: possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; aggressive driving, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.