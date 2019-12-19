Reactions to Congress’ impeachment of President Donald Trump was met with a mixed response in the four-county area, but based on a KPC Media Group online poll and comments from readers, a majority are decidedly in favor of the 45th president.
By Wednesday evening, nearly 1,300 people had voted on the online poll. The poll was running about 71%-29% against the impeachment. One respondent asked, what did you expect for northeast Indiana, reflecting its conservative nature.
While national polls about impeachment have generally been more evenly split — like the electorate that put Trump into office in the first place — the president is retaining about the same support he did when he was elected in 2016.
Three years ago, voters in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties voted for Trump in ranges from 69.6% in Steuben to 73.4% in LaGrange County. Sentiment on impeachment in the KPC poll doesn’t seemed to have moved the needle much from those baseline numbers.
The poll, and a request for people to give their opinions on impeachment, resulted not only in answers but skirmishes among those responding.
“It’s a joke. Let the man do the job I hired him for. TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. It the liberal left worked as hard on making America better as they did on impeaching the president we would have a better America,” said David Locke of Angola. “They focus on this instead of the important stuff. Like the budget of this country. And term limits. Oh wait the liberal left doesn’t want that. It’s time for America to stand up and vote new blood in ... Congress.”
“Democrats just ain’t in control so there [sic] picking on the president so they can make sure they bring America back the way it was in the other presidents era,” Bradley Arnold of Butler said.
“I’m sorry, but you don’t just get to impeach a president because you are STILL upset about him winning 3 years ago. Win at the ballot box in 2020 and remove him that way,” Bradley Phares of Albion commented, with a chain of more than a dozen comments following with back-and-forth between other readers.
Bonnie Brown of Clear Lake placed the blame on the Democratic Party.
“What a sad level of hate Democrats have stooped to. Make America great again,” she said. “President Donald Trump hasn’t finished cleaning the swamp yet! Trump in 2020.”
Sharon Wilcox said it was divine providence that brought Trump to his position.
“God used many ungodly people to serve His purposes. If God wants him there, then he will be there or the U.S. will suffer God’s wrath,” the Angola resident said.
Although in a substantial minority, not all local residents sided with the president.
“You do impeach a President for constant lying, abuse of power with a foreign government and for blocking legal congressional investigations with obstruction of justice directives. Has nothing to do with winning. Only what he has done since,” Tim Cooper of Albion said.
Diana Johanna of Angola said she has followed the impeachment process closely and Congress had no choice but to bring charges against Trump.
“I watched nearly all the testimony and hearings and I believe that he must be impeached and removed. I believe that the facts are overwhelming that he has abused his power, obstructed Congress, and I believe other articles of impeachment could have been stated. It is very sad to me that he is being enabled by some members of Congress. It’s a sad day to hear some spouting propaganda and lies just to protect someone that clearly has earned no respect,” Johanna said.
“Polls like this and their results are symbolic of why I am embarrassed to say that I am from the Noble/Lagrange County area,” said Andrew Criswell, a former South Milford resident who now resides in South Bend. “It is a sad state of affairs when supporters of a president are so fervent and sycophantic that they cannot understand the dereliction of duty and dishonor this man has done to this office and our country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.