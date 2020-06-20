ASHLEY — Bales of waste plastic are stacked two-high on a concrete floor.
Mostly men are seen buzzing about in blue jeans, hard hats, long-sleeve shirts and yellow safety vests, some tending to construction, others feeding shredding machines that are processing plastic, and yet others who are the engineers involved.
All the while, there are contractors and their subcontractors here, there and everywhere trying to finish up this innovative facility known as Brightmark, an operation that will take one of the scourges of the environment — plastic waste — and turn it into diesel fuel, naptha and industrial wax.
The Ashley facility will be the first of its kind to take mixed-waste, single-use plastics and convert them into usable products on a commercial scale. The facility will initially convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax using a process that is expected to be 93% efficient.
You can’t tell anyone apart on the floor; they could be laborers, engineers or even the two guys who were the brainchild behind this operation, Jay Schabel and Michael Dungan, no longer in suits and ties, the two men who first brought this project to Ashley and Steuben County government in 2015, out there getting dirty with the rest of the crew.
Maybe the people on the floor have company logos on their vests or their hard hats, but that’s the only way to tell anyone apart as people scurry to get this facility up an running more than a year after groundbreaking yet a remarkable two weeks ahead of schedule after blows dealt by rainy weather last year and COVID-19 shutdowns this year.
Even Brightmark’s top guy, Bob Powell, the San Francisco-based company’s CEO, and Plant Manager Jason Sasse, have been out on the floor, rakes in hand, cleaning up the plastic debris — trash, really, to most people — and feeding it into the machines that will take it along the process of turning it into useful products at this one-of-a-kind Ashley facility.
“Right now we’re in a test mode. We’re running more plastic than we can pelletize,” Sasse said.
Brightmark people have been working with the managing contractor Industrial Power Systems, Rossford, Ohio, in getting all of the equipment running correctly before the day when they can turn the keys over and Brightmark can take off running.
Larger pieces of plastic are put through a machine that will break it down to smaller pieces then a second machine shreds it further and optically sorts out wood, PVC and other debris. The PVC can be used, eventually, but it has to have its chloride removed first.
Another machine dries the plastic to 3% moisture content — most of the plastic is already dry because it is stored indoors.
Once the plastic is at the right size and debris is sorted, it goes into a machine that heats it and creates pellets of plastic that are eventually vaporized and turned into fuel, naptha or wax.
That proprietary equipment, pyrolysers that look like they could be part of a rocket ship’s propulsion system, sit to the east of the building where they soon will start doing the business of vaporizing and turning plastic pellets into fuel and wax.
“The next few weeks or so we expect to start creating our first fuels,” Powell said.
For now, it’s getting the equipment that will produce the pellets up an running. One side of the process is nearing completion. The other side is not fully operational.
Once it is all up and running, Sasse said, the plant will produce enough pellets that there will be a three-day reserve, allowing the company to make fuel and wax when not producing pellet stock. So far, through testing, 150 tons of pellet stock has been created, Powell said.
The pellets resemble virgin plastic pellets even though they came from bales of plastic waste stored across the way on the large manufacturing facility’s floor. The materials that comes out of the pellet making process no way resembles what’s in the bales, where you can find broken down computers, toilet seats, child safety seats, lawn edging, shopping bags and even old shrink wrap that covered Dad’s pontoon last winter.
And while it looks like an abundance of material, it is rather minuscule compared to what will be brought in when the company is fully operational, which is targeted for year’s end.
In an upper story in the facility there’s a bank of windows overlooking the floor on one side there staff will analyze products coming out of the plant in an in-house lab.
“We’re going to be running all those (tests) here,” Sasse said.
Once the plant’s up and running, some of the fuel produced on site will be mixed with natural gas to operate the pyrolysers that vaporize the plastic.
Many safety controls have been built into the operation to protect people, equipment, product and the environment. There’s a large, municipal-sized water tank that will be available if fire should ever break out. The tanks that hold the finished products have floating internal lids that prevent fumes from being vented into the environment. Even those tanks have fire suppression materials that will deploy if there’s ever a problem.
“We have multiple layers of safety protections throughout the plant,” Sasse said.
And if everything goes according to Hoyle, the plant will be operating fully soon, which is expected by the end of the year.
Once fully operational, the $260 million plant will employ approximately 130 people. Planning for the facility has been underway since late 2015 when the company told Ashley officials it decided on Steuben County as its first plant.
Work has been ongoing to site more Brightmark waste-to-fuel plants across the country and there’s talk of an expansion in Ashley once everything is running smoothly.
The company is still in the process of hiring its workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.