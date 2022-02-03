ANGOLA — Snowfall was pretty consistent across northeast Indiana during the event that spanned Wednesday and Thursday.
Snowfall totals ranged from just more than 10 inches in Steuben County to a low of about 8 inches in other locals, including Noble County.
Otherwise, it's fairly safe to say the event brought around 9 inches across the area.
Fort Wayne and South Bend recorded record amounts of rainfall and snow in the event that dates to Tuesday when temperatures were springlike.
"You wouldn't tell we were going to get upward of a foot of snow after it was up in the 50s," said Hannah Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana, North Webster.
Fort Wayne first set a new records for rainfall with 0.78 inches on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 0.42 inches set in 1973. On Wednesday, the maximum snowfall record was set with 4.4 inches, topping the 3.3-inch mark set in 1934.
In South Bend, the totals were much greater. There was record rain of 0.74 inches, breaking the old mark of 0.7 inches from 1908. That was followed by 11.2 inches of snow on Wednesday, besting the 1908 mark of 8.0 inches. Carpenter said it's possible that a similar weather pattern to this year's might have hit South Bend in 1908.
The official total that gets recorded for Feb. 3 for Angola was 7.0 inches, setting a new record, though that snow technically fell on Feb. 2, when the record was 13.1 inches.
The ranges of snowfall predicted by the National Weather Service were pretty much in keeping with data provided by spotters, Carpenter said.
"Our forecast is pretty on track," she said.
Tim Tyler, official weather observer in Angola, measured 9.9 inches of snow as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
"We were due for some snow. We were below normal," Tyler said.
Prior to this rain and snow event, most of northeast Indiana was below normal for precipitation and snowfall.
"We've been below average for snow up until this time, then boom, we're about caught up," Carpenter said.
The weather will be cold today, with highs in the teens and a low near zero in some locales. Following Saturday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 20, temperatures will be warming Sunday and through next week, possibly breaking the freezing mark at mid-week.
