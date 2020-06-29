ANGOLA — An Angola man is charged with a Level 5 felony charge of battery on a public safety official after tussling with a law enforcement officer at Steuben County Jail.
Brent T. Raske, 23, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, was arrested after officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street on Friday evening. Raske was allegedly sitting in the yard by a garage on a bag of laundry.
Due to an outstanding warrant for probation violation, he was taken into custody. In his belongings, police found a glass smoking device and what appeared to be methamphetamine, say court documents.
Raske allegedly yelled and cursed at arresting officers. In the intake garage at the jail, Raske allegedly got out of the back seat of the car without permission, still wearing cuffs, and attempted to run out of the garage.
An Angola Police Officer kicked Raske’s feet out from underneath him, say court documents. Laying on the ground, Raske allegedly grabbed and held the officer’s legs forcefully enough to cause pain.
He is charged with battery on a public safety official, a Level 5 felony punishable by up to six years in prison. He is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon in Steuben Circuit Court.
