ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a Steuben County registered sex offender violated Indiana’s Sex and Violent Offender Registry law.
Steuben County detectives received information on Sept. 20 that Dominique Lynn Morton, 29, reported to be homeless, allegedly failed to report a change in employment information as required by state law. The alleged violation occurred in DeKalb County.
Morton’s place of employment was located within DeKalb County, which prompted detectives to coordinate the investigation with the DeKalb Count Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office. As a result a DeKalb County arrest warrant was obtained for Morton charging him with one county of failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of one to six years in prison, with an advisory sentence of three years, if convicted.
Morton was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held without bond pending a court appearance.
He also has two active arrest warrants out of Steuben County alleging violations of probation and will be returned to face those charges in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.