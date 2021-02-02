Four people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday.
• Markus A. Arnold, 24, of the 3300 block of West C.R. 700S, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Daniel T. Childs, 21, of the 4500 block of L. Drive S, East Leroy, Michigan, arrested at the intersection of West and Maumee streets on a charge of misdemeanor obstruction of traffic.
• Cynthia Dowell, 39, of the 4300 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested in the 1200 block of DeKalb C.R. 61 on a charge of felony theft.
• Celeste M. Westendorf, 54, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, arrested on C.R. 900W at S.R. 120, Orland, on a fugitive warrant.
