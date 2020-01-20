ANGOLA — Spending on Steuben County highways nearly hit $3.7 million in 2019, which helped improve overall road conditions in the county.
Steuben County greatly improved its road recovery rate, which is a measure of road improvement of all hard-surfaced roads.
Steuben County shoots for a recovery rate of approximately 80% but in 2019, that rate was 93%, said Jen Sharkey, Steuben County Highway Department engineer.
"It's a way to ddetermine how we are doing on a network level," Sharkey said.
Each year each road mile, a road loses a year of remaining service life. If treatments are done to roads, the service life of the road is extended. How much the life is extended depends on the type of treatment. For example, a hot mix (asphalt) overlay can add eight years of life to a road whereas crack sealing will add a year. Chip and seal, a common treatment, adds five years to the life of a road.
Of the nearly $3.7 million spent on road work, $2.84 million came from local sources, including the local option highway user tax ($1.47 million) and restricted funds — motor, vehicle, highway) from the state ($1.37 million).
Should Steuben County received up to $1 million in Community Crossings funds as it did in 2019, road spending will be about the same in 2020.
The work improved Steuben County's road ratings significantly. About 91% of Steuben County's roads are rated in the fair (74%) and good (17%) ratings.
Roads rated in the fair category remained the same, but those in the good rating went up four percentage points while those in the poor rating reduced by four percentage points.
Of the money spent on roads last year, 66% went to such things as contractors doing hard surface work while 24% went to chip and seal treatments.
Last year was the first year a full collection of LOHUT money could be spent on highway work. The tax was enacted in 2017 and the county started collecting the money in 2018 with the intention of not spending the funds until 2019.
The county spent $45,475 on bridges 20 feet or longer with $9,580 on small structures — those less than 20-feet.
The county spent nearly $150,000 on drainage projects that were directly related to highway work. Sharkey said increased rainfall totals the past couple years have demanded that more work related to storm runoff be completed.
A couple significant projects the highway department is working on in the coming years includes:
• Improving C.R. 200N between C.R. 200W and Interstate 69. This is supposed to start in 2021. The estimated cost is $3.6 million and will be paid at a rate of 80% federal and 20% local dollars.
• Rebuilding the intersection at C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N as a roundabout that will improve safety and traffic flow. This is targeted to start in 2024. The estimated cost is $2.5 million. Of that, 90% will be federal funds and 10% local.
