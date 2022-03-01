ANGOLA — A Coldwater, Michigan, man was sentenced to 4 years in prison with 2 suspended to be served on probation after he was sentenced on a Level 5 felony conviction of sexual misconduct with a minor stemming from a incident that occurred in July 2020.
Jeffrey J. Burns, 53 and who would have been 51 at the time of the incident, admitted to fondling a 15-year-old girl in an Angola area hotel on July 12, 2020.
Burns told Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Detective Austin Rowlands in an Oct. 15, 2020, interview that he and the girl had spent the day on one of Steuben County’s lakes and decided to get a hotel room instead of driving back to Coldwater. He was arrested the day after the interview.
Burns said he was putting lotion on the girl for sunburn and may have accidentally touched her crotch twice, court records said.
In a separate interview with Rowlands, the girl said Burns had been drinking all day. At the hotel, the two got high on edible marijuana gummies. Recreational marijuana products are legal in Michigan but not in Indiana.
The two were on the bed in the room when Burns started hugging the girl then asked her to lie down next to him. At first she refused, then when she did, Burns allegedly started rubbing her legs and then her crotch twice.
The girl then told Rowlands that Burns “asked her if that made her uncomfortable and (she) said she began to have a panic attack. (The girl) states she was shaking and could barely breathe,” the probable cause affidavit said.
At that point, the girl texted her mother, who then contacted law enforcement. The girl stayed with a Department of Child Services representative until her mother came and picked her up from the hotel.
Through his investigation, Rowlands’ report to the court suggested that over a period of time, Burns had been attempting to groom the victim for a sexual relationship.
In addition to his jail time, Burns is to undergo sexual offender counseling and is subject to all terms of probation for sexual offenders. He cannot have any contact with the victim. He also can’t have any firearms or ammunition. He will also have to be on the sexual and violent offender registry.
