Sitting on the altar steps in front of an empty sanctuary, the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice, associate pastor at the First United Methodist Church, Auburn, prepared to video tape portions of today’s services.
This is the new normal for churches across northeast Indiana and the United States as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold. Churches across Indiana were forced to change today’s services and cancel small groups earlier this week after Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated no gatherings of more than 50 people. Other recommendations have been made to limit gatherings to less than 10 people to help stop the spread of the virus.
On Monday, Indiana United Methodist Conference Bishop Julius Trimble urged all of his churches in Indiana to close for four weeks.
“Ministry is alive and well, though the state of our country may not be for the weeks to come,” he said in a videotaped message. “As we practice social distancing, I encourage you to do so without turning your backs on the needs of our neighbors. Most of all, don’t forget to pray.”
On Wednesday, Bishop Kevin Rhoades and the Catholic bishops in Indiana followed suit by suspending masses across the state.
Virtual services
During this time of social distancing, many churches have made the tough decision to turn to technology to deliver their messages. Churches are using YouTube, Facebook Live and other social media platforms to deliver their messages.
Brown Rice said her church is a little ahead of the curve after beginning to livestream services in December. The church has been videotaping services for a number of years.
Other churches such as St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola aren’t as lucky, as they depend on having in-person masses each week.
Father Bob Showers of St. Anthony said they are looking at several options to deliver their messages, including possible online liturgies.
Ken Weaver, pastor of the LaGrange First Presbyterian Church, said the change has left his congregation to seriously think about what it means to be a church.
More than worship service
“I’ve been saying and preaching that from the pulpit, that being a church means more than just holding a worship service on Sunday morning,” he said. “This is our chance to figure that all out.”
Joel Greenwood, pastor of Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, is taking his church’s services online.
“This week we are going to try to do a live feed,” he said. “This will be the next level to give us the opportunity to stay connected.”
Pastor Daniel Cosentino of the Legacy Church in Kendallville will be having a Facebook Watch Party at 10 a.m. Sunday.
As he delivers his messages to an empty sanctuary, he said he will envision himself addressing a broad range of people.
Special events off
The limitations come at a hard time for churches with the approaching Easter holiday. Local churches will continue on with their messages and are looking at alternative ways to spread their message.
Brown Rice said earlier this week she canceled her order of palm leaves for Palm Sunday and then called the florist back within a few hours to keep the order.
“We are going to do something with them, we just aren’t sure what,” she said.
Showers said his church will possibly host some kind of drive-through event for Easter.
The state order also put an end to Fairview Missionary Church’s annual Easter musical. The musical brings 3,000 to 4,000 people to the church each year.
“There is a possibility to maybe reschedule it this summer or at a sooner date,” Greenwood said.
Weaver is holding out some hope that the congregation may be able to hold Palm Sunday services and Easter Sunday services.
“We have to see how things are going from week to week,” he said.
At times like this, Weaver said he turns to Psalm 146.
“The Lord is refuge and strength, even though the earth should change and the mountains tumble and the sea roar,” he said. “I guess metaphorically, this is one of those times we still need to trust in our Lord.”
Youth gathering, small groups
The limitations put on churches across the state have played right into the hands of social media savvy youth.
Local youth pastors are using social media to communicate with the youth of their churches through a wide range of applications including Facebook, Instagram, Skype and others.
Mark Mahoney, youth pastor at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, said he is trying to explore all options.
“We have a good social networking following,” he said.
Fairview’s youth ministry team continues to post videos on their website and social media sites.
Small groups at Fairview are utilizing the BAND app, which allows small group leaders to lead their groups.
“As this continues we will look at live-streaming services for teens,” Greenwood said.
Helping the community
Churches are exploring what they can do to help the community in this time of need.
Cosentino’s church began collecting items for the community shortly after the first patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Noble County.
Cosentino said the church gave a basket of games and snacks to the Noble County patient, who has been in isolation at Parkview Noble since March 9.
They are also collecting gift basket items and cards for nurses and doctors. Items are collected from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the church located at 214 S. Main St.
Brown Rice said they are looking at ways to do pastoral care in the coming weeks including sending cards and making calls.
Keeping community updated
Local churches are urging parishioners to keep up with the latest updates on their websites. Churches across the state are posting daily updates on their websites.
“If people want to know more, pay attention to our announcements,” said Father Showers. “We are trying to keep the parish website as updated as possible. We are updating it two or three times a day.”
— KPC reporter Patrick Redmond contributed to this story.
