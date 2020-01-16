KINDERHOOK, Michigan — The body of a woman found dead in a house fire Monday on the Michigan side of Lake George has been identified as the homeowner, 70-year-old Jane Hasselschwert.
Sgt. Scott LeRoy with the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit said Tuesday the victim has been autopsied and the family has been notified of the death.
Both LeRoy and Lakeland Fire Chief Dave Smith said the fire was still under investigation.
The home, located at 1005 West Shore Drive, Lake George, was called in on fire at 5:14 a.m. Monday.
Smith said it was under control around 7:50 a.m., but it was roughly 4 p.m. before firefighters were all off the scene.
“There’s nothing suspicious about the fire,” LeRoy said. “We really can’t tell more just yet.”
He said the house was almost completely destroyed in the fire and the destruction could hamper finding a cause as most of what his department would be looking at to find a cause has been destroyed. Branch County property records show the house was built in 2010-11.
Bronson (Michigan) Fire Department and Fremont Fire Department were both called to assist on the fire.
Lake George lies mostly in Steuben County, but also crosses the state line into Kinderhook Township, Branch County, Michigan.
