ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District community said goodbye to two admired administration leaders at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting: Karen Eagleson, business manager, and Steve Sprunger, interim superintendent.
“I do thank you for the time I’ve had here. I wish it was longer,” said Eagleson. “Thank you for letting me do the numbers that I love, but it’s time for the next chapter.”
Eagleson came on as MSD’s business manager in July 2020 and has been integral in running the numbers for various budgets and district projects.
While she would enjoy being able to stay longer, Eagleson is ready to move on with her retirement plans.
“It’s been a great year, and we were very fortunate to have you,” said board member Scott Poor. “You’ve helped us in a rough spot.”
Tuesday’s board meeting was also the last for Sprunger, who has been serving as MSD’s interim superintendent since July.
“I am probably without doubt the luckiest man in America,” Sprunger said. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be here this evening and having the opportunity for three months to lead a school district of the caliber of Angola.”
The district’s previous superintendent, Brent Wilson, stepped down from his position in June after bringing two lawsuits against MSD for breach of contract and violating the Indiana Open Door Policy.
Wilson and the board eventually came to a settlement that resulted in Wilson leaving MSD with a departure package of about $900,000, and Sprunger was brought in to act as interim superintendent while the board sought out a permanent replacement.
“Steve, when we hired you, I think the biggest thing we had was that we needed to heal,” said board member Mark Ridenour. “You’ve certainly helped heal us. Thank you for your service.”
The school board announced last week that it has selected a candidate and is drafting a contract in order to commence the hiring process.
A public meeting for the community to contribute feedback concerning the new contract will be held Monday at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St.
“I want to thank you,” Sprunger said. “I want to thank our administrators, teachers, all employees. It has truly been a wonderful three months for me.”
