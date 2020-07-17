Monday, July 20
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, noon. Executive session, 11:30 a.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 27
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 30
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, July 31
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
• Steuben County Lakes Council, Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1880 W. C.R. 275W, Angola, 8 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
• Ashley Board of Zoning Appeals, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, HRSD building, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District Board, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD office, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, McCutchan Administrative Center, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
