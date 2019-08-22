Monday, Aug. 26
• Angola Investment Fund Account Board, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m. Followed by executive session at 5:05 p.m. and another regular session at 5:50 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment Commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Board, Steuben Couny Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
