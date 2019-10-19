ANGOLA — Angola Kids League has impacted 22,000 children since 1981.
That is not to mention the parents, grandparents and community that have benefited from a robust recreation league.
The AKL annual meeting is Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Angola Middle School. Parents and potential volunteers are encouraged to attend and make their voices heard.
“It’s open to anyone and everyone,” said board treasurer Tyler Benner. “That next month, we will make decisions based on these recommendations.”
It’s hard to make changes once the season is in full swing, said AKL Executive Director Dick Miller. In January, the board will set the majority of summer play rules.
“This is the best time to voice your opinion,” said Miller, who has served as the organization’s executive director for the past 20 years of his 40-year involvement with summer youth sports in Angola.
Generations
Angola Kids League was formed in 1978 under the direction of the Angola Jaycees. While Angola youth baseball had been played for at least a decade prior to that, the league was created to oversee and develop the program at Boomershine Field.
At the time, Angola High School football games were played in the plot between Hendry Park Elementary School and the baseball diamond. The property used by AKL is owned by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, which contracts with the AKL to use and maintain it.
The league was incorporated March 24, 1982. John McFadden served as president of the first board of directors of what was then called the Angola-Pleasant Lake Kids Baseball League.
“We used to do a little parade up town. Kids would ride in a trailer,” said Miller.
A second diamond and two T-ball fields were constructed in 1990 with materials donated by local utility and construction companies. Miller was among the volunteers who spent a Saturday constructing dugouts.
After football moved to the new Angola High School campus, a third diamond was created in the fall of 1991. Again, numerous local companies provided equipment, expertise and labor.
That year, Miller, Bill Sattison and a few others tore down the old football concession stand and press box with the assistance of the City of Angola. Scott David and his crew built a new concession building. Jim Ingledue Construction poured the concrete. Jim Hale provided plumbing. Miller and Dean Twitchell did the interior and electrical work and Jeff Martin built shelving for the second floor.
Then came bingo. With Holly Leckner Boyd serving as the board’s fundraising chair, AKL benefited greatly from the popularity of charity bingo and purchased the facility in which games were operated in late 1996. In the mid-1990s the league hired the city parks department to maintain the grounds and purchased 1,000 tickets to a Fort Wayne Wizards game for the players. Football league started in 1997 and in 1998, Miller was hired as executive director.
“At the peak, Angola Kids League used to give out some serious scholarships in the area,” said Benner. The most awarded in one year was 2003, when 22 area students received $1,000 scholarships.
The economy, and bingo, dwindled in 2009 and on.
Community support
“We are a very lean organization,” said Benner, whose involvement with the AKL takes him back to an internship his senior year at Tri-State University. An agent at Farm Bureau Insurance, Benner has two children in Little League.
The organization is primarily supported by registration fees received in the spring, spread throughout the year.
Benner encouraged parents and community members who might want to volunteer on the board or at the ball field to attend the annual meeting.
“I’d love for someone to raise their hand and say I’d love to umpire,” Benner said.
Miller said he plans to continue his role as executive director, specifically the grounds keeping, though he’s moved to a part-time status.
Board elections will be held at the annual meeting. Current president is Jamie Boyer and vice president is Scott Miller. Board positions include treasurer, secretary, communications, fundraising, concessions and directors for the umpires and 12 sports groups, including overall boys and girls sports directors.
Inclusion
Angola Kids League remains a 100 percent recreational program, a chance for children to learn a sport along with their peers.
In 2002, it became affiliated with the Babe Ruth League. Major and senior level teams participate with the Garrett league to provide more variety in competition.
“They will have fun. They are part of the team. They are part of the group,” said Benner, who coaches.
He remembers one player with a visual impairment and a right-handed swing who never hit the ball until Benner decided to try him as a lefty.
“And, he got a hit,” said Benner. “Parents on both sides — the emotion, the joy, the excitement. The, ‘Oh my gosh, I finally made it to first base.’”
The boy got hits after that and remained in the program for several more years.
Little League helps young athletes with focus, discipline, teamwork and social skills. Volunteer coaches, who give much of their spring and early summer to practices and games, are there to facilitate.
“They are an authority figure in that kid’s life,” said Benner. “A lot of kids need stability.”
With the structure and support of the league’s volunteer network, he said, local youth can learn to be “better members of society and to love each other.”
