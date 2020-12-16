ANGOLA — When Lucas Mitchell learned that some children in the community might not have it so great when it came to Christmas this year he decided to do something about it.
Lucas, 5, who lives with his grandparents, Lori and Scott Houlton, Angola, thought it would be nice if he helped others by sharing some of his toys.
So, with the help of grandmother, he bagged them up and hauled them off to Turning Point Homeless Shelter on Wednesday morning to share with the children who are spending their holiday at the Shelter.
"We were talking about Christmas and how some kids don't have a home of their own at Christmas," Lori Houlton said. "I said they don't have much but you have a lot so why don't you donate some of your stuff. He was all ready. He said, 'let's do it right now.'"
When asked why he donated to the children at the shelter, Lucas said, "Make them happy."
And was he going to miss his toys?
"Maybe a little bit but not too much," he replied.
Right about the time Lucas was making his donation, Santa and Mrs. Claus decided to make a surprise visit in downtown Angola.
When asked if he was helping Santa, Lucas said, "I think so."
But he wasn't working in concert with the jolly old elf.
"I did it on my own," he said. And with a big assist from grandmother.
For Shannon Thomas, executive director, at Turning Point, it was a heart-warming moment for this year.
"I think it's really nice that the mom is trying to show him how to give, how to give to the less fortunate. I think the world would be a better place if we all did that. It's a real blessing to see," Thomas said.
This Christmas there will be some 20 children spending the holiday in Turning Point. All of the families in the shelter have been adopted for the holidays by people in the community.
"Christmas is nice to get donations and everything, but it would be nice for people to remember us all year long. We have an amazing community that takes care of us," Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.