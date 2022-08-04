Seven arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by police officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Amanda S. Fritz, 43, of the 6800 block of North 700 West, Orland, arrested on the 4600 block of North 900 West, Orland, on a charge of domestic battery in presence of child less than 16-years-old.
• James L. Fritz, 43, of the 7500 block of West 150 North, Angola, arrested on the 6800 block of North 700 West, Orland, on charges of domestic battery in presence of child less than 16-years-old, resisting law enforcement and two charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.
• Austin R. German, 23, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on C.R. 150 West south of C.R. 500 South, on a charge of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and a warrant alleging adult probation violation.
• Michael P. Harter, 42, of the 2800 block of North S.R. 827, Angola, arrested on the 300 block of West Water Street, on charges of child solicitation and providing obscene material to minors.
• Luis E. Lugo, 29, of the 2100 block of Cheri Court, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 200 block of Gale Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Robert C. Ramer, 50, of the 4300 block of North Old Street Road, Warsaw, arrested on the 200 block of Gale Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging non-support of dependent child.
• Jacob P. Tucholski, 34, of the 7300 block of West Hallett Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested on the 200 block of Gale Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging ephedrine purchase and sale violation.
