ANGOLA — This fall's election provides voters with many choices locally, from state representative to township advisory board.
Topping the local ticket is the race for the District 51 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives.
Incumbent Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, is being challenged by Angola Democrat Mike Travis.
In the House District 52 race for the seat that covers the southern four townships in Steuben County, incumbent Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, is being challenged by Libertarian Morgan Rigg, Butler.
There will be a race for the lone seat up on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, for the North District. Republican Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who won in the May primary, is being challenged by Fremont Town Councilman Lon Keyes, Democrat.
For District 1 on the Steuben County Council, Christina Cress, Fremont, who emerged from a four-way Republican primary race, is facing Judy Rowe, Lake Pleasant, who won the Democratic primary.
District 2 Council President Rick Shipe, Republican of rural Angola, is facing Democrat David MacFadyen, Angola.
District 3 Council Vice President Ruth Beer, Republican of Hudson, is challenged by Democrat Mike Stephenson, rural Angola.
In District 4 incumbent Republican Tony Isa is unopposed for what will be his first full term. Isa was caucused into his seat in December 2020 after Wil Howard resigned following his election to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, South District.
Former Steuben County Surveyor Donald Mason, Angola, a Democrat, who was in office in the early 1980s, is running against current Surveyor James Slabaugh, rural Angola, who is the current surveyor after having been appointed to the position by a Republican caucus.
Unopposed county races
• Deputy Auditor Kelli Johnson is running for the office that current Auditor Kim Meyers holds and but seek reelection due to state term limits.
• Recorder Linda Myers is at the end of her second, four-year term in office. Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), has filed her candidacy.
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, seeking a third term
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, seeking a second term
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, seeking a second term
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, seeking a third term
Townships
There are numerous township seats up for election.
Here are the township filings:
Trustees
• Clear Lake, Leona Sattison, Republican
• Fremont, Rodney Peterson
• Jackson, Cory Garman, Republican, Ryan Bond, Democrat
• Richland, Barbara Cleverly Republican
• Jamestown, Angela Corcimiglia, Republican
• Millgrove, Charles Clark, Republican
• Pleasant, Lesli Hall, Republican, Lou Ann Homan, Democrat
• Salem, Marcia Boots-Helmuth, Republican
• Otsego, Kim Kepler, Republican, Lisa Williams, Democrat
• York, Linda Bidlack, Republican
• Steuben, Ralph Kugler, Republican
• Scott, Thane Knox, Republican
Advisory boards
• Clear Lake, Jacob Cox and Emily Deem, Republicans, Anne Jacquay, Democrat
• Jackson: Mike Kurtz, Tina Kurtz, Republicans
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, Steven Anstett, Mark White, Republicans
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek, Wesley McCrea, Republicans, Linda McCrea, Democrat
• Otsego: Trenton Knox, Tyson Knox, Julie Lingo, Republicans
• Jamestown: James Moring, Richard Smith, Teri Steele, Republicans
• Salem: Richard Garman, Norman Pfafman, Republicans, John Mettert, Democrat
• Scott: Dale Chard, Kenneth Brost, Jeffrey Fee, Republicans
• Pleasant: Dareen McClelland, Rick Michael, James Wyatt, Republicans, Kathleen Vaughn, Barbara Yoder, Democrats
• Richland: Thomas Laffey, Deborah K. Mutzfeld, Republicans, Joshua Reading, Democrat
• York: David Somerlott, Irene Thompson, Richard Jarrell, Republicans
(Three people are elected to the township advisory boards.)
Towns
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Republican
Fremont
• Barry Wilcox, Ashlee Hoos, Republicans, Anne Abernathy,
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner; Thomas Werling, District 4
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders
• Robin Sears, Lance Brodock, Christopher Sanders, Republicans
