ANGOLA — The Angola Arts Festival will be an all-day event on Saturday, Aug. 1, in downtown Angola.
With the Steuben County Farmers Market in the Steuben Community Center parking lot and a kick-off 5K and bike race, each featuring a $500 first-place prize, there will be plenty going on in the morning.
Artist set up and registration is 7-9 p.m. Those interested in getting involved can learn more at angolaartsfestival.com or by emailing angolaartsfest@gmail.com. A Facebook page at Angola Art Festival will soon be updated with this year's information.
Artists, dancers, musicians, performers and vendors are welcomed.
The Miss Angola pageant will be held in conjunction with the Angola Arts Festival along with a cruise-in. There will be a bellydancing performance and workshop. Youth activities include a Pop Tart edible art station.
A local committee is organizing the event and hopes for varied and vibrant fare. The committee encourages local residents to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.