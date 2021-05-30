FREMONT — The Fremont class of 2021 was able to celebrate graduation surrounded by family and friends this year. The class was called up for their diplomas by class secretary Eva Foulk, an accomplished athlete who stood proud and loved even though not all of her family could be there to celebrate.
Foulk is the daughter of Alyshia Kinsey and the late DeBurl Foulk, Fremont class of 1995. DeBurl played basketball and baseball at Fremont and continued baseball when he attended Cornerstone University. Foulk was only 4 when he died in 2007 due to a hunting accident.
Like her father, Foulk has participated in many sports during her time at Fremont, including volleyball, basketball, and softball. She plans to continue her volleyball career at Adrian College this fall.
“When he passed away, I wasn’t into sports at all,” Foulk admitted. “I hated sports so much, so to know that I’m going to be a college athlete soon, I feel like he would be very proud of me.”
Foulk’s experience with sports has not always been smooth sailing. During basketball season her freshman year, she tore her ACL and required surgery. She was limited by recovery in the spring but, still wanting to get involved, she decided to help manage the track team.
She was able to return to her sports the next school year, and all seemed well until the pandemic struck last spring. While sports and school in general did not see a complete return to normalcy for Foulk’s senior year, she is still grateful for the time she had.
“I’m honestly more thankful that I even got to play,” she said. “We’ve tried to make the most of every situation that we could, no matter how small.”
Despite the various setbacks, Foulk has found much success and fulfillment in her sporting pursuits. She acted as captain for the basketball and volleyball teams her senior year and looks forward to continuing volleyball at Adrian College, Adrian, Michigan.
She plans to study exercise science and possibly pursue physical therapy.
For Foulk, sports will always be an integral part of her life.
“Even when I’m done playing myself, I think I’ll still have a love for sports. It’ll be something I want to be around," she said.
The trials of the past year may have Foulk looking forward to a fresh start at college, but she will still have many fond memories to take with her, such as the traveling tradition she made with her teammates.
Every year, the girls would take mini road trips to as many of the boy teams’ away games as they could to cheer them on and spend time with each other.
“I love my friends, and I love this school,” said Foulk. “I definitely will miss it, but I’m ready for that next part of my life.”
Foulk walked with the rest of the 59 graduates on Sunday, eager for a new beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.