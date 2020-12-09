ANGOLA — Angola attorney Jim Burns was hired this week to be the new county magistrate.
Burns will replace Randy Coffey on Jan. 2, said a news release from the Steuben County courts.
After 25 years on the magistrate bench, Coffey will turn his gavel over to Burns, who served as judge of the former Steuben County Court from 1981-84. The county court judge was an elected official. It was dissolved when Steuben Superior Court was formed in 1984. The last Steuben County Court judge was William Fee, who now is the Superior Court judge.
While his past judicial experience may provide some background for his new job, Burns said he has also enjoyed the opportunity to work as a private attorney and do charitable work in the community.
“I am greatly honored to return to the bench,” Burns said. “It is my hope to conclude my legal career as the Steuben County Magistrate. I will miss the private practice and great clients but look forward to this new chapter with great anticipation. Judge Coffey set a very high bar as the first magistrate and will be sorely missed.”
The magistrate judge handles some of the criminal and civil caseload for Steuben Superior and Circuit courts. Burns will arraign those arrested on new criminal charges and oversee misdemeanor criminal cases and traffic court. He said the criminal and civil caseload are about equal for the magistrate court, located on the ground floor of Steuben County courthouse.
“We expect no significant changes in the operation of the magistrate’s office,” said the news release.
Burns has worked in the Steuben County judiciary for 40 years. He was admitted to the Steuben County Bar Association in October 1979, then served as Steuben County Chief Deputy Prosecutor for almost two years, 1979-81.
He opened his private office in 1984 and has served as a public defender for criminal defendants that cannot afford an attorney since 1988.
“Jim comes to us after a distinguished local law practice of 35 years,” said the news release, sent with the blessing of Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee and Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat. “While we will miss the excellent services of Magistrate Coffey, we look forward to Jim’s arrival on Jan. 2, 2021.”
Burns is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association and the Steuben County Bar Association. He has been named in The National Trial Lawyers “Top 100” in the state of Indiana for criminal law. Burns also handled divorce, family and business law cases. His practice spanned Steuben, DeKalb, Noble and LaGrange counties.
According to state law, Burns must end his private practice upon taking oath as a magistrate.
He recently watched a new judge seminar online. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as magistrate and Wheat’s and Fee’s confidence in him to do the job.
“COVID is the biggest challenge, immediately,” Burns said. He said he will follow directives from the Superior and Circuit courts and Indiana Supreme Court administration to run his courtroom as safely as possible.
Burns lives in Angola with his wife, Shayne. He has been active in a number of civic organizations, notably the Steuben County Community Foundation, RISE and the United Way.
