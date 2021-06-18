Seven people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 41, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 100W, Orland, arrested on C.R. 500N, north of Nevada Mills Road on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Nathan K. Edgell, 38, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, arrested on Lincoln Street and Union Avenue, Ashley, on a fugitive warrant.
• Phillip G. Ketcham Sr., 56, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.
• Nicholas R. Sajecki, 27, of the 4300 block of C.R. 40A, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court — criminal.
• Austin B. Strubel, 25, of the 300 block of Hardy Street, Fremont, arrested on South Wayne Street at Water Street on charges of felony impersonating a public servant and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Shannon M. Wheaton, 31, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in injury.
• Joshua E. Wicker, 37, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court — criminal.
