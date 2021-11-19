ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce kick-started some local holiday cheer with a variety of beautifully crafted wreaths at its third annual Wreath Auction Wednesday night.
The Wreath Auction is an annual fundraiser for the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce that features wreaths decorated by members of the Chamber.
The 36-inch wreaths were purchased by 30 local businesses for $30 each, with each business creating a unique festive decor. Many wreaths also featured individual holiday ornaments and high-value items, such as tickets for events and free services.
The final products were returned to the Chamber and then lined up along tables at the Eclectic Room where people were able to peruse them and participate in a silent auction.
Online bidding was also available starting Thursday, Nov. 11. All bidding ended at the live event at 7:30 p.m.
Event sponsors included Koester Metals, Inc., Pawsitively Paradise Pet Resort and Miller Poultry, and wreath sponsors included Trine University and Miller Poultry.
Participating businesses and their wreath themes included:
• 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union: “Festive Wreath”
• Andrews & Shipe, L.L.C.: “Seasons of Life”
• Bike and Soul/Libby’s: “Bike Love,” featuring a $25 Bike and Soul gift card, a $25 Libby’s gift card and various Bike and Soul merchandise
• Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair: “Woodland Wonderland”
• Brokaw Movie House/Monument Pizza: “Date Night,” featuring a $25 Monument Pizza gift certificate and a couple’s coupon for the Brokaw
• Cardinal IG: “Wreath and Door Set,” featuring the winner’s choice of a single door from Windows Doors and More in Fort Wayne
• The Eclectic Room: “It’s Showtime!” featuring two tickets for seven future shows
• Farmers State Bank: “Home for the Holidays,” featuring a $25 Visa gift card
• Four Seasons Design & Remodeling, Inc.: “Home for the Holidays”
• Gay’s Hops-N-Schnapps: “The Holiday Spirit,” featuring 12 mini bottles of alcohol representing the 12 days of Christmas and one bottle of Gay’s exclusive barrel pick: Old Scout Barrel #2
• Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana: “Home for the Holidays”
• The Heritage Club: “Dear Santa”
• Industrial Contracting & Engineering: “Frosty”
• JICI/Homes by JICI: “Let It Snow”
• Just Breathe Salt Room & More: “Salty Holiday Dream”
• KPC Media Group (The Herald Republican): “Serving the 101 Lakes Area Since 1857,” featuring a three-month online subscription to The Herald Republican
• Larry’s Lock & Safe Service/Lakeland Electronics: “Sir Irish, #1 Notre Dame Fan,” featuring a $25 Gay’s gift card, a $25 Brokaw gift card, a $25 Timbers gift card and a $25 Joppa gift card
• MidWest America Federal Credit Union: “MidWest Winter Wonderland”
• Miller Poultry: “Christmas in the Coop”
• MSD of Steuben County: “To Teach is to Love,” featuring two Angola High School 2021-2022 all sports passes, various MSD school gear and school supplies
• Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: “Festive Wreath”
• Pawsitively Paradise Pet Resort: “Pawsitively Paradise Wreath!” including dog toys and a $75 gift certificate for Pawsitively Paradise
• STAR Transportation: “Gnome for the Holidays”
• Austin Budreau — State Farm Insurance: “Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is There,” featuring a free emergency roadside kit
• Thunder Lakes, Angola, L.L.C.: “Festive Times”
• Tony Isa — RE/MAX Results/Scoops Ice Cream: “Citrus Christmas,” featuring three $5 Biggby Coffee gift cards, a $20 Scoops certificate, a $20 Jimmy John’s gift card, a $10 Tom’s Donuts gift certificate, a $10 Sutton’s Deli gift card, a $10 Healthies gift card, a $20 Monument Pizza gift card and a $25 Brokaw gift card
• Trine University: “Trine Thunder Christmas,” featuring two 2021-2022 season passes for Trine men’s and women’s basketball, three custom laser-made Trine ornaments and two university mugs
• U.S. Army: “Military-Grade Christmas”
• Wagler & Associates, Inc.: “Festive Wreath”
• Wingate by Wyndham: “Season of Light,” featuring Wyndham hotel room deals and other gifts worth more than $1,000
The three businesses with the highest bidding wreaths were Cardinal IG, Larry’s Lock & Safe Service/Lakeland Electronics and Trine University.
